Cheap train ticket trial to track passengers by GPS
Across the summer, Northern Rail is running trials of the innovative technology on the Harrogate to Leeds, Sheffield to Doncaster and Sheffield to Barnsley routes.
Unlike the previous roll out of pay as you go, which uses contactless payment at barriers, these trials will use GPS-based technology to track people’s location throughout their train journey.
This will then automatically calculate their cheapest ticket.
Up to 1,000 passengers will be able to take part on each route of the trials.
Rail Minister, Lord Peter Hendy, said: “Contactless ticketing is making journeys easier to navigate for millions of passengers, and now our digital trials are actively recruiting volunteers to help expand this technology across Yorkshire.
“Simplifying ticketing is a major part of our plans to overhaul the railways. I encourage anyone who regularly gets the train along these routes to get involved, and help us build a ticketing system that delivers a better experience for passengers and communities across the country."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.