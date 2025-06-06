Cheap train ticket trial to track passengers by GPS

Yorkshire rail passengers have been invited to take part in a ticketing trial, which calculates the cheapest price by tracking customers’ journeys with GPS.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across the summer, Northern Rail is running trials of the innovative technology on the Harrogate to Leeds, Sheffield to Doncaster and Sheffield to Barnsley routes.

Unlike the previous roll out of pay as you go, which uses contactless payment at barriers, these trials will use GPS-based technology to track people’s location throughout their train journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will then automatically calculate their cheapest ticket.

Up to 1,000 passengers will be able to take part on each route of the trials.

Rail Minister, Lord Peter Hendy, said: “Contactless ticketing is making journeys easier to navigate for millions of passengers, and now our digital trials are actively recruiting volunteers to help expand this technology across Yorkshire.