Cross Country staff could strike causing 'massive disruption' on Yorkshire trains over Christmas

Managers on Cross Country trains could strike over the Christmas period in a dispute over pay.

Union TSSA will ballot 150 key managers over the proposed action, which could they say could cause 'massive disruption' on trains in the run up the Christmas.

The Union says Cross Country managers are angry that they have not been told whether they will get a pay increase this year, which was due in May and has been given to other staff.

The Cross Country franchise is owned by travel giant Arriva, which the TSSA says has failed to give Cross Country managers reassurance over pay.

If members vote in favour of strike action, there could be major disruption Cross Country trains through Leeds.

TSSA General Secretary Manual Cortes said: "Cross Country are refusing to engage with our union over this issue, the patience of our members has run out, and we are now formally in dispute and will shortly ballot our members.

"This raises the serious prospect of strikes across the country in the run up to Christmas.

"The managers that TSSA represents include controllers and other staff vital to the company’s operations.

"Strike action will see massive disruption to Cross Country train services at a time when there are likely to be disputes and disruption in other train operators, especially in the Midlands. No one wants to see this, especially during the festive season.

“However, the ball is firmly in Cross Country’s court. As they did two years ago, the company can end this dispute at a stroke by giving us the written assurances on managers' pay that we seek.

“It is very disappointing that less than two years since our manager members voted overwhelmingly for strike action which forced the company into a humiliating climb down, Cross Country again seeks to test our members' resolve to obtain a fair pay increase.

“I have every confidence that the result will be the same this time around.”

