Dawsons Corner: Work to begin this month on £35m improvements as road users urged to “prepare”

Work is set to begin this month on £35m improvements to Dawsons Corner in Leeds – which the council claims will improve safety and reliability for people and businesses.

In February 2025, the Department for Transport gave the green light for £35.709 million funding to enable the council to deliver essential maintenance work between Dawsons Corner and Stanningley Bypass.

Dawsons Corner connects the A647 Stanningley Road and the A6120 Ring Road, two of the most used routes in Leeds.

Around 57,000 vehicles and 1,200 pedestrians and cyclists use Dawsons Corner every day.

Road users are now being urged to prepare as significant enabling work begins this month to make improvements to the A647/A6120 Dawsons Corner junction and complete joint replacement and resurfacing works on the Stanningley Bypass.

Works involve substantial enlargement and realignment of the junction ahead of construction.

Part of the works are planned during the school summer holidays to take advantage of reduced traffic levels, the council said.

Leeds Council said the scheme will improve safety, connectivity and bus journey reliability.

The council’s appointed contractor John Sisk are set to construct the scheme, which is scheduled to take up to 18 months to complete.

Residents can learn more at a drop in event on Thursday May 15 between 11am-7pm at Pudsey Civic Hall.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader and executive member for economy, transport and sustainable development, said:

“I am delighted to see works are set to commence this month - the need to improve the Dawsons Corner junction has been a major priority for some time. It’s important not only to improve traffic flow and air quality, but also support essential links to future housing growth and developments and for people to be able to access jobs more easily with consistent travel times."

“On Thursday 15 May 11am-7pm the council will hold a drop-in event at Pudsey Civic Hall, with your chance to view the plans and speak with the project team. We will keep residents regularly updated as the works progress and have set up a website https://dawsonscorner.commonplace.is/ with information about the project, along with plans and timescales. Local residents and businesses have been sent a letter to help them learn more about how the construction will impact them.”

The scheme forms part of the Connecting Leeds strategy to maintain and improve Leeds’ Inner and Outer Ring Roads.