Doncaster Sheffield Airport: business leaders urge mayor to go faster with reopening
On Tuesday, the South Yorkshire Mayor confirmed he would take a decision on whether to grant devolved funding to the project to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport in September.
It has been closed since 2022, when owners Peel Group mothballed it after years of losses.
Mr Coppard said he recognised “people are frustrated by that timeline, I get that, but we have to get it right – it’s £150m of taxpayers’ money”.
Dan Fell, DCC chief executive, welcomed “the clarity on timeline” and “a real determination to work at breakneck speed”.
He said: “While we recognise and respect the Mayor’s role in ensuring due diligence and scrutiny on such a significant investment, we echo our position from our own AGM: the risks of prolonged delay and indecision are far greater than the risks of proceeding at pace.”
“Businesses and residents alike have been calling for decisive action,” he added.
Meanwhile, Coun Guy Aston, Reform UK’s leader of Doncaster Council, asked: “If the DSA business case is as strong as they claim, what’s Oliver Coppard waiting for?”
The delay has called into question Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones’ plan to get flights up and running next spring.
Mr Coppard told The Yorkshire Post: “We all want to see the airport reopen as soon as possible, but my job is to be responsible with taxpayers’ money.
“I think when the Chamber sees some of the work we’ve done and some of the things we’ve decided to work on in more depth, they will understand why we’ve taken that step.”
