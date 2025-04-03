First Bus is introducing its extended 357 service in Yorkshire that will drop people off inside the entrance of the Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

The service, which will begin on April 7, 2025, will run hourly into the park from Monday to Sunday and there are ticket options exclusive to the 357 route, where family return tickets offer travel for two adults and up to three children.

These tickets can be booked on board and on the First Bus app, which means that it will make it easier for people to enjoy a day out at the South Yorkshire attraction.

Passengers will also be able to travel with Hull Trains to Doncaster before catching the new bus service directly to Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

The 357 bus service. (Pic credit: First Bus)

Hull Trains, which also links passengers to destinations including Grantham, Selby and London, is working with First Bus to make sure that customers arriving by train can easily find the interchange.

There will be prominent signage at the wildlife park entrance to ensure people easily find their way to and from the new bus stop.

Commercial manager for First Bus Manchester, Midlands and South Yorkshire, Stephen Brito-Coll, said: “First Bus is excited to be providing a bus service to the Yorkshire Wildlife Park, a premier attraction in South Yorkshire.

“By calling inside the Wildlife Park, this service will provide improved access to the park for the people of South Yorkshire.

“The service will also help attract more people into Doncaster through improved Rail & Bus links from the City Centre.”

Service delivery director at Hull Trains, Louise Mendham, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with First Bus to directly connect our customers travelling to Doncaster with the impressive Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

“We recently teamed up with the attraction to celebrate English Tourism Week, which saw us create a special video with TV star Jack Marriner-Brown there.

“Jack fed the stunning sea lions and beautiful red pandas. I’m glad that others will now have the same opportunity too! Once you’ve visited, why not take a trip to some of the other destinations we serve, such as Grantham, Selby and London.”

Chief executive officer for Yorkshire Wildlife Park, Cheryl Williams, said: “The new bus service will be a major boost for the Yorkshire Wildlife Park Resort, bringing our guests right to the entrance.

“We are excited with this development and hoping to see a growth in both local visitors from around Doncaster, and also new audiences through the links with Hull Trains bringing guests from further afield.

“It greatly improves our accessibility and also gives guests a more sustainable option than driving individually to the Park.”

Between 10am and 1pm on April 7, First Bus is also hosting an event at Doncaster Interchange to mark the extension of its 357 bus going into the Yorkshire Wildlife Park.