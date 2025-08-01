Gledhow Valley Road, Leeds: Yorkshire road to be closed 'for hours' due to fallen tree
Glen Minikin snapped this photo of Gledhow Valley Road in Leeds - which has a huge tree blocking its path.
Leeds Council said the road would be closed for two to three hours after the issue was reported to them this afternoon (Aug 1).
It is not yet known how the tree has come to fall down and lie across the road. It is not thought anyone was injured.
A statement from a Leeds Council spokesperson said: “Our parks and countryside team advise that our officers attended the site promptly and are there now working with contractors to clear the tree.
“We expect the work to be complete within two to three hours.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.