Gledhow Valley Road, Leeds: Yorkshire road to be closed 'for hours' due to fallen tree

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 1st Aug 2025, 16:42 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2025, 17:23 BST
A fallen tree has closed a road in Leeds this afternoon.

Glen Minikin snapped this photo of Gledhow Valley Road in Leeds - which has a huge tree blocking its path.

Leeds Council said the road would be closed for two to three hours after the issue was reported to them this afternoon (Aug 1).

It is not yet known how the tree has come to fall down and lie across the road. It is not thought anyone was injured.

Gledhow Valley Road in Leeds. Credit Glen Minikinplaceholder image
Gledhow Valley Road in Leeds. Credit Glen Minikin | Glen Minikin

A statement from a Leeds Council spokesperson said: “Our parks and countryside team advise that our officers attended the site promptly and are there now working with contractors to clear the tree.

“We expect the work to be complete within two to three hours.”

