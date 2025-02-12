This half term families will get the chance to travel through some of the Yorkshire Dales’ most iconic railways and villages - including the location where The Railway Children was filmed.

The Keighley and Worth Valley Railway will be running its heritage railway every day from Saturday, February 15 to Sunday, February 23, 2025.

The journey will take passengers on a magical trip through Yorkshire’s stunning countryside, with steam and diesel trains operating along the five-mile route between Keighley and Oxenhope.

Families can explore six enchanting stations, each with its own unique character, as well as visit two railway museums at Ingrow, the iconic Oakworth Station, famous for being the filming location for The Railway Children, and the railway’s engineering hub at Haworth.

Train travelling through the Dales. (Pic credit: Keighley and Worth Valley Railway)

At Keighley Station, visitors can step inside the recently added Water Tower Visitor Centre, which offers an interactive glance into the history of railway, while the Old Parcels Office cafe-bar serves up a fresh new menu for a mid-journey bite to eat.

For local families in the BD20, BD21 and BD22 postcodes, the railway’s Residents’ Travel Card provides 50 per cent off standard fares and discounts on on-train refreshments and special events.

Operating and business manager at Keighley and Worth Valley Railway, Noel Hartley, said: “We know how tricky it can be to keep children entertained during half-term.

The Keighley Station. (Pic credit: Keighley and Worth Valley Railway)

“That’s why we’re running trains daily, with plenty to see and do along the line. Our historic locomotives will be putting on a fantastic show, making this a memorable and great-value day out for all the family.”