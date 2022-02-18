Humber Bridge closed: Humber Bridge closed to all vehicles and pedestrians as Storm Eunice brings 'very high winds' to region

The Humber Bridge will be closed to all vehicles from 1.30pm on Friday (February 18) as Storm Eunice passes through the region.

By Caroline Howley
Friday, 18th February 2022, 2:09 pm

The bridge, which has been closed to high-sided and vulnerable vehicles since Friday morning, will be shut to all traffic due to very high winds.

This includes cars, bicycles, and pedestrians.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Storm Eunice live updates: The latest from Yorkshire as region braces for widesp...

It is likely to remain closed for several hours, and it is unclear when the bridge will be up and running once more.

Humberside Fire & Rescue has urged motorists to respect the road closures and diversions.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for wind in Hull, which is set to last until 9pm on Friday.

It has warned of "significant disruption," which could include widespread travel disruption, power cuts, fallen trees, and a danger to life from flying debris.

The Humber Bridge (Pic: Humberside Fire & Rescue)
Humber BridgeStorm EuniceMet OfficeHull