King Charles III and Queen Consort will visit York for the traditional Easter service - here are the road closures set to take place ahead of their visit.

The Archbishop of York has already spoken of his ‘excitement’ ahead of the royal visit to the city’s Minster on Thursday, April 6. The King and Queen Consort are to hand out commemorative coins to 74 men and 74 women.

As a result of their visit to the city, certain roads across York will be temporarily closed from this evening (April 5) until tomorrow afternoon.

This is the King’s second visit to the Minster since his ascension to the throne in September 2022 and his coronation will take place in May 2023.

Road closure and road work signs. (Pic credit: Frank Reid)

List of road closures in York ahead of King Charles III’s visit

Here is a list of temporary road closures in York enforced ahead of the royal visit. These closures will be enforced from 8pm on Wednesday, April 5 to 4pm on Thursday, April 6.

- College Street

- Deangate (from Minster Yard to Goodramgate)

- Duncombe Place

- High Petergate (from Bootham Bar to Grap Lane)

- Minster Yard

- Minster Gates

- Precentor’s Court

- The Queen’s Walk Footpath