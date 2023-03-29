Leeds Bradford Airport has suggested tips for passengers flying abroad during the upcoming Easter holidays and has included ways in which the airport is minimising security queues.

With recent news of Heathrow Airport strikes forcing British Airways to cancel flights, this period is set to feel unpredictable for travellers flying abroad during the Easter holidays. Schools will be breaking up for two weeks and families will be looking for fun things to do with their children during the holiday.

As it stands, Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) assures that by recruiting hundreds of new frontline staff, reconfiguring Check In Hall A and installing smart queue management technology, peak queuing times will be minimised.

There are currently no delays or cancellations ahead of the Easter holidays, however, LBA advises passengers must always check with their airlines ahead of flights to see the most up-to-date information.

Leeds Bradford Airport. (Pic credit: Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images)

A spokesperson for LBA offered tips for travellers: “Please follow your airline’s guidance on when to arrive at the airport. In order to pass through security, please make sure you have all necessary documents at the ready.

“When entering security, please be prepared to have any electronic or liquids separated from the rest of your luggage, remove any heeled shoes and outer clothing, such as coats, jackets and jumpers.

“Fast track access to security is available to purchase from £7 per person via LBA’s website. Passengers should check LBA’s website and their airline leading up to departure for any changes to their flight.