Leeds buses: Diversions and changes to bus services in the city amid snow travel disruptions
First Bus has announced the updates to its bus services across Leeds as the snow continues to cause travel disruptions.
There are some diversions caused by road works around Leeds.
The disruption and diversions are taking place in Hunslet, Bramley, Horsforth and Yeadon.
Bus service changes in Leeds
Leeds (Hunslet)
23 - Holt Park and Leeds Bus Station
Disruption: Avoiding Tinshill, Using Otley Old Road and Holtdale. Approach both directions.
25 - Ilkley/Otley and Leeds Bus Station
Disruption: Using 26 Route between Leeds and Otley avoiding Pool Bank.
27 - Guiseley and Leeds Bus Station
Disruption: Avoiding Canada Road, using Church Road, Fink Hill, Broadway, A65, Harrogate Road both directions.
Leeds (Bramley)
Service overview: Due to the ongoing weather conditions - some services are not covering full routes or terminating early and Pudsey Bus Station is currently blocked.
4 - Pudsey Bus Station
Terminating early: Unable to serve (Highfields) terminating at Pudsey Bus Station.
Seacroft Bus Station
Terminating early: Starting Pudsey Bus Station.
4F - Pudsey Bus Station
Terminating early: Unable to serve (Fartown) terminating at Pudsey Bus Station.
Seacroft Bus Station
Terminating early: Unable to serve (Fartown).
14 - Pudsey Bus Station and Leeds Park Row
Unplanned diversion: Kent Road (not passable) using Lowtown.
38 - Moor Allerton Centre
Unplanned diversion: Unable to serve (Cramner Bank) - using Ring Road, Moortown to Moor Allerton Centre.
56 - Whinmoor
Terminating early: Unable to get to (Latchmere Road) starting from Old Oak Drive.
Moor Grange
Terminating early: Unable to get to (Latchmere Road) turning Butcher Hill.
CH24 - Cardinal Heenan Marsh Lane - Service suspended
CH26 - Cardinal Heenan - Swarcliffe - Service suspended
CH27 - Cardinal Heenan - Skyliner - Service suspended
CH28 - Cardinal Heenan - York Road/Harehills Lane - Service suspended
LW1 - Armley - Leeds West Academy - Service suspended
LW2 - Dixon Lane - Leeds West Academy - Service suspended
Planned changes to bus services in Leeds
Brownberrie Lane, Horsforth
This area will be closed on Monday, January 13 from 7pm to 6am on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.
Service 27 will operate via Church Road, Fink Hill, Ring Road, A65 and Harrogate Road in both directions.
High Street, Yeadon (27 and 34)
High Street in Yeadon will be closed between 7pm to 6am for three evenings on January 6, 7 and 8, 2025 due to road works.
The following bus diversions are in place:
Services towards Guiseley: via High Street, Harper Lane (temporary stop), Wells Court then service 27 via Haworth Lane, Queensway, service 34 via Kirk Lane, Walkers Row, services towards Leeds will follow the normal route.
A temporary stop will be in place at Harper Lane (opposite Morrisons).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.