These are bus changes and diversions taking place in Leeds amid snow travel disruptions.

First Bus has announced the updates to its bus services across Leeds as the snow continues to cause travel disruptions.

There are some diversions caused by road works around Leeds.

The disruption and diversions are taking place in Hunslet, Bramley, Horsforth and Yeadon.

Bus service changes in Leeds

Leeds (Hunslet)

23 - Holt Park and Leeds Bus Station

Disruption: Avoiding Tinshill, Using Otley Old Road and Holtdale. Approach both directions.

25 - Ilkley/Otley and Leeds Bus Station

Disruption: Using 26 Route between Leeds and Otley avoiding Pool Bank.

27 - Guiseley and Leeds Bus Station

Disruption: Avoiding Canada Road, using Church Road, Fink Hill, Broadway, A65, Harrogate Road both directions.

Leeds (Bramley)

Service overview: Due to the ongoing weather conditions - some services are not covering full routes or terminating early and Pudsey Bus Station is currently blocked.

4 - Pudsey Bus Station

Terminating early: Unable to serve (Highfields) terminating at Pudsey Bus Station.

Seacroft Bus Station

Terminating early: Starting Pudsey Bus Station.

4F - Pudsey Bus Station

Terminating early: Unable to serve (Fartown) terminating at Pudsey Bus Station.

Seacroft Bus Station

Terminating early: Unable to serve (Fartown).

14 - Pudsey Bus Station and Leeds Park Row

Unplanned diversion: Kent Road (not passable) using Lowtown.

38 - Moor Allerton Centre

Unplanned diversion: Unable to serve (Cramner Bank) - using Ring Road, Moortown to Moor Allerton Centre.

56 - Whinmoor

Terminating early: Unable to get to (Latchmere Road) starting from Old Oak Drive.

Moor Grange

Terminating early: Unable to get to (Latchmere Road) turning Butcher Hill.

CH24 - Cardinal Heenan Marsh Lane - Service suspended

CH26 - Cardinal Heenan - Swarcliffe - Service suspended

CH27 - Cardinal Heenan - Skyliner - Service suspended

CH28 - Cardinal Heenan - York Road/Harehills Lane - Service suspended

LW1 - Armley - Leeds West Academy - Service suspended

LW2 - Dixon Lane - Leeds West Academy - Service suspended

Planned changes to bus services in Leeds

Brownberrie Lane, Horsforth

This area will be closed on Monday, January 13 from 7pm to 6am on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.

Service 27 will operate via Church Road, Fink Hill, Ring Road, A65 and Harrogate Road in both directions.

High Street, Yeadon (27 and 34)

High Street in Yeadon will be closed between 7pm to 6am for three evenings on January 6, 7 and 8, 2025 due to road works.

The following bus diversions are in place:

Services towards Guiseley: via High Street, Harper Lane (temporary stop), Wells Court then service 27 via Haworth Lane, Queensway, service 34 via Kirk Lane, Walkers Row, services towards Leeds will follow the normal route.