Leeds train station has been closed and all routes are blocked due to fault with the signalling system.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of passengers are stuck on trains waiting to enter the station, however National Rail said disruption is expected until the end of the day.

Currently all routes through Leeds are not operating, with trains being diverted and replacement bus services organised. Northern has issued a “do not travel” warning, while LNER is telling passengers for Harrogate, Bradford Forster Square and Wakefield Westgate not to travel today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Network Rail is aware of the signalling fault and is currently investigating.

Are there departures from Leeds station?

At the moment due to the signalling fault Leeds station is completely closed and all trains are cancelled or delayed. See the latest departure information here.

Leeds train Station from Hilton Granary Wharf, Leeds.Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

What has Northern said?

Northern has advised passengers not to travel and said ticket restrictions have been lifted. You can apply for delay repay here.

What has TransPennine Express said?

TransPennine Express said routes from Manchester Victoria, Liverpool Lime Street, Redcar and Hull via Leeds are all being delayed or cancelled.

Passengers can use tickets with no extra cost on:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cross Country services between Leeds and Newcastle in both directions.

LNER services between Leeds and Newcastle in both directions.

Northern services between Manchester Victoria and Leeds/ Leeds and York/ Redcar Central and Eaglescliffe in both directions.

However, it is highly likely those services will also be delayed.

Rail replacement buses are set to run:

Leeds towards Hull at 6.10pm calling at Selby and Brough.

Hull towards Leeds at 6.10pm calling at Brough and Selby

Leeds towards Brighouse at 6.15pm

Northern, East Midlands Railway (EMR) and TransPennine Express (TPE) have announced a formal agreement to automatically accept each other's tickets during times of service disruption | Northern

What has LNER said?

LNER has issued a ‘do not travel’ warning to customers for Bradford Forster Square, Harrogate, Wakefield Westgate and Leeds. It says tickets for today will be valid for tomorrow (27 July). LNER has said that rail replacement transport is being arranged to run between Leeds and Doncaster.

Passengers with LNER tickets can use them on these other operators (however all services through Leeds are currently cancelled):

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern between Leeds and Doncaster, Harrogate, Bradford Forster Square.

TransPennine Express between Doncaster, Leeds, and York.

CrossCountry between Doncaster, Leeds, and York.

If you choose not to travel by train you will be entitled to a full refund here. If you are delayed by more than 30 minutes you can claim via delay repay.

What has CrossCountry said?

CrossCountry is diverting services via Doncaster on the East Coast Main Line, which means trains will not call at Leeds or Wakefield Westgate. Replacement buses have been requested between Leeds and Doncaster, Leeds and Yorkshire and “depending on availability” to Wakefield Westgate.

It says passengers’ tickets can be used on:

The two CrossCountry services operating before and after your cancelled service.

TransPennine Express services on any route via Doncaster.

CrossCountry says that if you decide to travel from a different station due to this disruption and need to return to that station later, you will also be able to use your existing ticket to do this at no extra cost.