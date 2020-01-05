Motorcyclist, 22, dies after crash in South Yorkshire

A 22-year-old man has died after falling from his motorcycle in South Yorkshire.

The man, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash at around 3.25pm on January

South Yorkshire Police said he was travelling downhill on Kingwell Road, Worsborough, near Barnsley, on the section between Pinfold Hill and Ward Green, when he appeared to lose control and fall from the motorcycle.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist police officers.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who saw the bike in the area, who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage.



Anyone who can help the police is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 501 of 4 January 2020.