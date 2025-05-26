A temporary footway to help pedestrians cross the river in Otley is set to open tomorrow - but it will bring a huge diversion for drivers.

A 25-mile diversion will be in place over two nights on Tuesday and Wednesday (May27-28) to allow for more works to be carried out. A third night of work may be carried out on Thursday, weather depending.

Drivers will be forced to head north towards Kettlesing, across the A59 to Harrogate and then back down the B6161 to Pool in Wharfedale before heading along the A659 and back into Otley.

A signed road diversion route will be in place for the duration of the closures, with pedestrians able to use the new temporary footbridge.

Then, for two weeks from Friday (May 30) from 8pm to 5am, two-way traffic lights will be in place at Otley Bridge.

The first phase of the work is to allow for the installation of concrete barriers and white lining works, while the second stage is for the installation of the catenary system which will hold telecoms cables in place during main footway work.

Otley Bridge's temporary footbridge will open on Tuesday (May 27) | LCC

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader and executive member for economy, transport and sustainable development, said: “From Tuesday we’re able to open the temporary footbridge and I am delighted to see good progress is being made.

“This continues to be a complex and challenging project, so achieving this milestone to maintain pedestrian access across the river, marks significant success so far.

“This vital work will always involve some disruption and we will continue our best efforts to minimise any of this as much as possible.

“However, I know that it will still be inconvenient for people, and I would like to thank everyone for their understanding and patience so far whilst we do this urgent work.