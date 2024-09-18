Train drivers have voted overwhelmingly to accept a multi-year pay offer, ending a two-year dispute at 16 rail companies including Northern and TransPennine Express.

The Aslef union said its members voted by 96 per cent in favour of a deal the union said was worth 15 per cent over three years. This would mean the average salary of a train driver would rise from £60,000 to £69,000.

The offer was made by the new Labour Government within weeks of the party winning the general election. The ballot result ends what Aslef called the longest train drivers’ strike in recent history, during which drivers took 18 days of strike action. The union had accused the previous Conservative government of “sitting on its hands” and refusing to negotiate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mick Whelan, Aslef’s general secretary, said: “The strength and resilience and determination shown by train drivers to protect their hard-won and paid-for terms and conditions against the political piracy of an inept and destructive Tory government has prevailed.

“It was not a fight we sought, or wanted. All we sought after five years without a pay rise, working for private companies who, throughout that period, declared millions of pounds in profits and dividends to shareholders, was a dent in the cost of living.

“We are grateful that Louise Haigh, the Secretary of State for Transport, and the adults entered the room and sought an equitable way forward so that trains will perform and run in the interest of the passenger, of the taxpayer and of those who work in and are dedicated to this industry. Those who have been lying about this pay offer, and conflating the deal offered to train drivers with decisions on the winter fuel allowance, should be ashamed.”

Ms Haigh said: “After two years of chaos on our railways under the Conservatives, this is an important step towards fixing our railways and getting the country moving again. It will ensure a more reliable service by helping to protect passengers from national strikes, and crucially, it clears the way for vital reform – including modernising outdated working practices – to ensure a better performing railway for everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “The cost of not settling would significantly outstrip the cost of this below-inflation deal. We won’t make the same mistake as the Conservatives, who deliberately prolonged disputes resulting in the longest strike in the history of the railways – costing our economy and the taxpayer more than £1 billion.”

During the dispute 13,000 drivers took 18 days of strike action as well as refusing to work non-contractual overtime at 16 companies, including LNER, TransPennine Express and Northern. The deal includes a backdated 5 per cent increase for 2019 to 2022, 4.75 per cent for 2022 to 2024 and a further 4.5 per cent for 2024 to 2025.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality, said: “Hospitality businesses will be breathing a huge sigh of relief at the news that Aslef members have voted to end the union’s national pay dispute.

“The strikes have been enormously disruptive over the past two and a half years, with businesses estimated to have lost out on £3.5 billion in sales as a result. It’s also cost workers who have not been able to make it for shifts and impacted families who have had to cancel plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A resolution as we head towards the winter months and the critical ‘golden quarter’, when hospitality makes a significant chunk of its revenue around Christmas, was absolutely essential. With a line now drawn under this dispute, I hope all parties can work together to rebuild faith and confidence in our rail network, which is so critical to hospitality, leisure and tourism.”

Railway workers, who are members of the RMT Union, are being recommended to accept a separate pay offer.

It is understood the offer for Network Rail workers is for a base increase of 4.5 per cent, effective from January 2024 until December. For those in train companies the offer is understood to be a 4.75 per cent pay rise for 2023/24 and 4.5 per cent for 2024/25.