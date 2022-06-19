The railway workers’ trade union, RMT, is planning strikes for Tuesday 21, Thursday 23 and Saturday 25 June.

This will see rail services across Yorkshire - and the rest of the country - significantly reduced, and in many cases, cancelled altogether.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of stations across the region will be closed entirely, and no rail replacement buses will be running.

The purple lines show where train services will operate on the days of the strike - but even these services will be vastly limited

Rail operators around the region have advised customers to avoid travelling on the network between Tuesday June 21 and Sunday June 26.

Where rail travel is unavoidable, operators have warned that journeys will be significantly disrupted and passengers should allow extra time to get to their destination.

While the industrial action only covers three days of the period, services on the days on each side of the strikes are also expected to be impacted.

Below is everything we know so far about how the strikes will affect train travel in Yorkshire.

The rail companies not listed below have not specified which services will be cancelled or running - but have advised customers to avoid travelling by rail altogether on these dates.

Passengers can also check whether their journeys are viable using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner. Please note that the journey planner will not be updated with Saturday's (June 25) amended timetable until Wednesday (June 22).

Northern

Northern is advising customers not to travel on its network between Tuesday June 21 and Sunday June 26 due to strikes.

The industrial action will take place on Tuesday 21, Thursday 23 and Saturday 25 June, and on these days Northern will only provide services on the routes listed below.

However, even these services will be very limited, with trains starting later and finishing earlier than normal. There will be no replacement buses or alternative travel provided.

Darlington - Saltburn

Liverpool Lime Street - Alderley Edge

York - Leeds

Ilkley - Bradford Forster Square - Leeds

Skipton - Bradford Forster Square - Leeds

Leeds - Bradford Forster Square

TransPennine Express

TransPennine Express will run an amended service on strike days, with a significant reduction in services, and have warned customers to seek alternative transport where possible.

A very limited service will be running on the following routes on Tuesday 21, Thursday 23 and Saturday 25 June:

Manchester Airport - Preston

Manchester Piccadilly - York

Newcastle - Edinburgh

Cleethorpes - Sheffield

In addition, the following stations will be completely closed with no services calling there on strike days:

Yarm

Scarborough

Seamer

Malton

Selby

Brough

Hull (the bus station will remain open)

Hull trains

Hull Trains will only be operating between Doncaster and London Kings Cross on June 21, 23 and 25.

Those services will only be able to operate between 07:30 and 18:30.

Customers are asked to avoid rail travel where possible.

East Midlands Railway

On strike days East Midlands Railway services will operate between 07:30 and 18:30 only. Services will be significantly reduced and customers are advised to avoid travelling by rail on these dates where possible.

Trains on either side of the strike days are also expected to be affected.

EMR Intercity: One train per hour between Nottingham and London, and one train per hour between Sheffield and London. No direct trains between Luton and London on Saturday 25 June due to planned engineering work.