Road closures announced ahead of Leeds United parade as fans urged to plan journeys

Preparations are under way for Leeds United’s Bank Holiday parade, giving fans and players the chance to celebrate their Premier League return together.

Large crowds are expected to turn out on Monday (May 5) to salute Daniel Farke and his team as they make their way through the city centre on an open-top bus.

Leeds City Council – which is organising the event in conjunction with the club, with support from various multi-agency partners – has been working hard to ensure the day runs safely, smoothly and enjoyably for all concerned.

And, as the countdown continues to the celebrations, the council is now asking people to remember the following key messages:

There is no single focal point or set-piece location for the event;

Fans are encouraged to spread out and line the full length of the city centre route so they can get the best close-up views of the bus and its VIP passengers;

The Council is urging People not to engage in any behaviour – such as climbing up buildings, lampposts or bus shelters – which could put themselves or others at risk of harm;

Anyone coming into the city centre on Monday should plan their journey carefully and take into account the extensive road closure and traffic measures required to safely facilitate the parade;

People travelling to the event should aim, where possible, to use public transport – including the buses that will be running from the park and ride sites at Temple Green and Stourton.

The parade is due to start at 1pm, with Farke and the players heading, under police escort, towards City Square from Wellington Street.

They will then move slowly through City Square and along Boar Lane, New Market Street and Vicar Lane before turning left and travelling down the full length of the Headrow.

United’s promotion “heroes” will interact with fans throughout an event.

PARADE: For Leeds United's promotion on Bank Holiday Monday. | Mike Egerton/PA Wire

As is standard practice for an occasion of this size, a major programme of road closures will be in force between 8am and 5pm on Monday.

Several roads will be fully or partly closed for some or all of that time including: Albion Street, Bishopgate Street, Briggate, Call Lane, Calverley Street, East Parade, Eastgate, The Headrow, Infirmary Street, King Edward Street, Lands Lane, Lower Briggate, Mill Hill, New Briggate, Oxford Place, Park Row, Vicar Lane, Westgate and Wellington Street.

Park and ride services will be operating from Temple Green and Stourton between 10am and 1pm, with return journeys running between 2.30pm and 5.30pm. Further details about park and ride provision on the day can be found here.

Non-park and ride buses will also be running, although some services will be diverting from their usual routes and a number of stops in the city centre will be suspended. People intending to travel by bus are advised to check the relevant timetables and journey information in advance via the Metro website.

Council-run car parks will be open as normal, but are likely to be extremely busy and – in some cases – access will be affected by road closures.

Leeds City Station will be operating as normal, although people are being encouraged to use its New Station Street entrance.

Emergency service access in the city centre will be maintained before, during and after the parade, which is expected to last between an hour and an hour-and-a-half.

While the way the event has been organised means people will have a clear sight of the bus wherever they are on the route, two dedicated and accessible viewing areas for disabled fans and companions will also be in place.

One of these areas will be outside Leeds Art Gallery and the other in a position directly in front of the Queens Hotel on City Square that can be easily reached from Leeds City Station. Both areas – which will be protected by barriers and managed by stewards – are ground level and will not have seating, but are immediately adjacent to the parade route. Companion access to the areas will be limited to one per disabled person.

Some on-street disabled parking provision will be suspended on Monday as part of the arrangements for the safe delivery of the parade, but spaces will remain available at locations including The Calls, Cross York Street, Edward Street, Cross Belgrave Street, Leeds Minster and Leeds Playhouse.

Councillor James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council, said: “Monday promises to be a fabulous occasion and my thanks go to all the people at the council, Leeds United and agencies such as West Yorkshire Police who have helped make it happen.

“The event has involved careful planning, with the road closure programme forming a key part of our efforts to ensure that it passes off safely and successfully.

Leeds United celebrate winning the First Division with an open top bus parade through the city centre in May 1992. They are pictured as the bus makes its way down Briggate.

“The closures will inevitably disrupt some people’s normal routines and we thank all those affected for their patience and understanding on this hugely important day for the city.

“We would also encourage anyone coming into the city centre on Monday to plan their journey carefully and to consider, where possible, using public transport.

“Please remember that, as there is no single focal point for the event, fans can expect the same exciting experience wherever they position themselves.

“By lining as much of the route as possible, supporters will create a city centre-wide carnival atmosphere and give Daniel Farke and his players the reception they deserve.”