Scarborough Armed Forces National Event 2022 will be taking place in North and South Bay on Saturday, June 25 from 9am to 5pm.

Armed Forces Day celebrates the men and women who have been involved in the Armed Forces community, whether they are currently serving troops or the families, veterans and cadets who have contributed in the past.

The event is an annual occasion where people can show their support for the Armed Forces and this support provides a much needed moral boost for the troops and their families.

Road closed sign.

The UK Armed Forces defend the UK and its interests. They work globally, promoting peace, delivering aid, tackling drug smugglers, providing security and fighting terrorism.

Ahead of the event, there will be some road closures around Scarborough. Organisers of the event will be contacting all residents directly affected by the Armed Forces Day National Event to accommodate their needs.

Vehicles will not be able to drive on Foreshore Road, West Pier, Sandside, and Quay Street once the closures are in place. It is recommended that if you require use of your vehicle, that you use one of the nearby parking places which will be provided free of charge while access to your property is restricted.

If your road is on the list of road closures, you will be required to move your vehicle by the times indicated in the ‘closed from’ column. Any vehicles still on site will be removed and a charge may be issued for recovery of your vehicle.

Here is a list of all road closures in Scarborough.

Peasholm Gap to Royal Albert Drive (Albert Road Junction)

This road will be closed from 12.01am on Friday, June 24 and end at 11.59pm on Sunday, June 26.

Royal Albert Drive (from Albert Road/Chain Hill to Marine Drive)

Closures will begin from 12.01am on Friday, June 24 and end at 11.59pm on Sunday, June 26.

Marine Drive

Closures will commence from 12.01am on Friday, June 24 and end at 11.59pm on Sunday, June 26.

Sandside

Closures will begin from 12.01am on Saturday, June 25 and end at 11.59pm on Saturday, June 25.

Foreshore Road

Road closures will start from 12.01am on Saturday, June 25 and end at 11.59pm on Saturday, June 25.

Eastborough from Globe Street to Foreshore Road Junction

Road closures will begin from 12.01am on Saturday, June 25 and end at 11.59pm on Saturday, June 25.

Blands Cliff

Closures will start from 12.01am on Saturday, June 25 and end at 11.59pm on Saturday, June 25.

East Sandgate from Tunhill to Eastborough

Road closures from 12.01am on Saturday, June 25 and end at 11.59pm on Saturday, June 25.

Quay Street

Closures begin from 12.01am on Saturday, June 25 and end at 11.59pm on Saturday, June 25.

Valley Road from Vernon Road roundabout to Seafront

Road closures will begin from 12.01am on Saturday, June 25 and end at 11.59pm on Saturday, June 25.

Spa Drive and car park

Closures will start from 12.01am on Saturday, June 25 and end at 11.59pm on Saturday, June 25.

Spa Forecourt car park

Road closures will commence from 12.01am on Saturday, June 25 and end at midnight on Saturday, June 25.

West Pier Car Park

This area will close from 12.01am on Friday, June 24 to 11.59pm on Sunday, June 26.

Quay Street Car Park

This area will close from 7am on Thursday, June 23 to 11.59pm on Monday, June 27.

Eastborough Car Park