Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Signs and enforcement cameras will be installed over the summer before the scheme starts from spring next year.

The most polluting vans, lorries, buses and taxis will have to pay up to £50 every day they drive in the zone. This will not include private cars and motorbikes and some other vehicles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aim is to reduce air pollution as it contributes to more than 500 early deaths a year in Sheffield and the city has exceeded legal limits of nitrogen dioxide since 2010.

Councillor Terry Fox, leader of the council, said the zone was also an important part of the authority’s work towards becoming net zero carbon by 2030.

He said: “We are clear that we need to act now to create a cleaner and healthier environment for everyone in Sheffield, but it is not something that the council can do on its own. This will be a big change for a lot of people, and the cost-of-living-crisis we are currently facing is putting a financial strain on us all. That is why as we take steps to put the Clean Air Zone into motion, we are also calling on Government to go further and increase the financial support available to support people to switch to a cleaner or electric vehicle.

“We recognise that small businesses need the most support in upgrading and after listening to what people have to say we have increased our proposed funding as much as we can, but there is still time for Government to provide more help to those who might already be struggling.

“By reducing air pollution, maximising our green spaces, and making decisions that benefit our environment, we will continue to make Sheffield a great place to live for generations to come.”

Delay

Sheffield’s Clean Air Zone will be implemented two years after the Government’s deadline which officers said poses “serious risk” of legal challenges and losing funding.

It was recently revealed that the delay already cost the council £1.2 million in lost income.

The budget for the scheme’s signage had increased by £483,000 to a total of £891,000 but this will be paid using the Clean Air Zone Implementation Fund, the council said.

Who will be charged in Sheffield’s Clean Air Zone and what will the charge be?

When the scheme is finally implemented, drivers of vehicles more polluting than the Euro 6 diesel or Euro 4 petrol emission standard will have to pay a daily charge to drive in the city centre.