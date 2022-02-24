The picturesque route leading from Sheffield to Manchester through the Peak District is one of the busiest roads in the region.

The carriageway has been shut since February 20 as a result of complications brought on by Storm Dudley and Franklin.Now, Derbyshire MP for High Peak Robert Largan says officials have told him told the road will now be shut for at least a month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Conservative MP wrote in a Facebook post today (February 23): “As you may have seen, the Snake Pass (A57) has been closed for several days due to the storms over the weekend.

Picturesque Snake Pass

"Having spoken to the highways authority, it is now clear that this closure will be for quite some time.

"I understand that there have been three active landslips, with one section of road having seen two metres of movement.

"The closure is now expected to last at least four weeks."

The closure is now in place along the entire 16-mile stretch between Sheffield Road in Glossop and Hollow Meadows.

Snake Pass is closed for an average of 70 days a year due to bad weather and dangerous conditions, according to Transport for the North.

It is famous for its hazardous bends and blind summits and has among the highest accident rates in the region.