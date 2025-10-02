Further flights from Teesside International Airport to Alicante are on sale now for late 2025 holiday getaways.

Even more flights to the Spanish coast have been announced for Teesside this year and those looking for a sunny trip to the Spanish Mediterranean will get five extra Alicante flights.

The flights are on Tuesday, October 28, Tuesday, November 4, Wednesday, November 5, Tuesday, December 23 and Tuesday, December 30, 2025, and are all available for bookings.

Ryanair now flies to Alicante and Malaga all-year-round from Teesside as well as Faro, Majorca and Corfu in the summertime.

Ryanair plane taking off from Teesside Airport. (Pic credit: Teesside International Airport)

The extra flights come with Teesside on track to beat its 2024 passenger totals, as August marked the busiest month the terminal has seen since September 2009.

Managing director of Teesside International Airport, Phil Forster, said: “The figures show Alicante has been a big hit from Teesside, and it’s great Ryanair has recognised this and backed us with extra flights in 2025.

“We've seen Malaga prove popular since returning to our departure boards this year, and our passenger numbers are on a steady rise.

“Our team work hard to make travelling from Teesside as enjoyable, personal and stress-free as possible.

“And we’re also working hard behind the scenes to add more destinations to our departure boards next summer.

“With Ryanair to Malaga and Alicante operating year-round, KLM's Amsterdam route seeing rising popularity this year, and TUI trips to Majorca available, we're confident we can record another successful year.”

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “The popularity of these flights to Alicante shows our airport is on the up.

“It was a pleasure to be able to deliver on my pledge to bring back Malaga flights from Teesside – and it’s great that people can now book more trips from Teesside for 12 months of the year.

“I know the airport team is working around the clock to secure even more flights – and the big target is a Canary Island route to give people more choice, and even more sun from Teesside.

“We saved our airport from closure and with more flights and growing international companies expanding at our business park, we’re building a promising future for the people’s airport.”

Ryanair extended its Teesside to Malaga flights earlier this year - with flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays through this winter.