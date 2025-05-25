Plans to create better walking and cycling links to Thirsk Railway Station have been revealed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National charity Sustrans is working with North Yorkshire Council to create safer connections between the station and new homes in Sowerby Gateway

The project builds on the council’s plans to upgrade an existing footpath in the town’s Green Lane to a shared-use path for use by walkers, cyclists and wheelchair users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report by Sustrans for North Yorkshire Council said the aim was to improve local walking and cycling access to the station, reducing the need to drive and making the station more accessible.

The crossing on the A61 near Thirsk Railway Station would be improved as part of the project.

It stated: “At present, there is no continuous, safe route for people walking or cycling from the new housing developments to the station.

“This gap has been recognised in North Yorkshire Council’s Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan, where the route has been recognised as poor.

“Low levels of train commuting and high car use from this area underline the need to improve sustainable transport options, particularly for residents with limited mobility.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme aims to improve a crossing on the A61 and access to the railway station, as well as provide inclusive infrastructure suitable for wheelchairs, mobility aids and pushchairs.

The initial proposed route would see the proposed multi-user path from Green Lane linking up with the new walking and cycling route at Olivette Crescent, before crossing Station Road to the station.

The project is currently at the feasibility and design stage, which includes appraising route and crossing options, engaging with stakeholders such as Network Rail and TransPennine Express, and preparing an outline design with safety and environmental assessments.

The charity said that although Thirsk Railway Station was 1.5km from the town centre, there was no current safe walking and cycling route between the two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It produced data that showed only 0.2 per cent of local residents commuted to work by train, with 60 per cent driving a car or van to work.

The charity said 19.5 per cent of residents were also registered as disabled.

Details of the project will be presented to members of the council’s local access forum next Wednesday at County Hall in Northallerton.

The charity is asking members to provide some local insight by giving feedback on route alignment, access needs, and issues and opportunities project leaders should be aware of.