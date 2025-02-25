First Class TransPennine Express passengers can now tuck into a feast sourced locally while travelling between Liverpool and Newcastle and through Yorkshire.

A new menu will be introduced to the TransPennine Express (TPE) route between Liverpool and Newcastle for First Class passengers.

The new service, TransPennine Kitchen: Coast to Coast mixes locally sourced dishes with top quality hospitality.

Following the success of TPE’s popular West Coast Kitchen service on its routes between the North West of England and Scotland, TransPennine Kitchen: Coast to Coast ensures even more customers can enjoy a First Class experience.

The new menu features a range of carefully crafted dishes designed to showcase the best local ingredients from suppliers along the route which passes through Huddersfield, Leeds and York.

Dishes include a TransPennine bacon cheeseburger, topped with Northumberland smoked cheese, a hearty steak and Newcastle brown ale pie, and a hog roast sausage roll, handmade by The Original Baker in Malton.

For people who love cheese, a regional cheeseboard will feature Harrogate blue and Northumberland Nettle, as well as a Harissa vegetable stew ensuring a selection that caters to all tastes.

For breakfast, customers can enjoy a full English breakfast complete with Cumberland sausage, black pudding from the Bury black pudding company, frittata, and baked beans.

They will also serve hot fluffy pancakes topped with blueberry compote.

Customer experience and transformation director at TPE, Andrew McClements, said: “We’re thrilled to launch TransPennine Kitchen: Coast to Coast, which builds on the success of our West Coast Kitchen.

“Our new offering brings fantastic food and world-class hospitality together to create a First Class experience that truly stands out.”

More than 20 new customer hosts have joined the team, bringing the total number to 60 across the route, with each host undergoing specialist customer service training by expert Geoff Ramm.

The train operator has now doubled its hosts onboard, which means that there is one host dedicated to the First Class carriage and another to Standard Class.

Standard Class customers will also benefit from the changes, with hosts providing three trolley trips per journey, allowing more opportunities to enjoy a range of refreshments on the go.