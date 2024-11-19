The rail company TransPennine Express has offered customers an option to change their travel plans as snow and ice cover parts of Yorkshire.

TransPennine Express (TPE) customers will be able to use tickets bought for the evening of Monday (November 18) or Tuesday, November 19 on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 instead if they wish to change their travel plans as snow and ice are forecast in the North of England and yellow weather warnings persist.

Freezing temperatures are predicted in the coming days in what the Met Office described as the country’s “first taste of winter”.

Tickets purchased for travel from 7pm on Monday this week and all day today (November 19) will be valid on Wednesday (November 20) if customers wish to delay travelling in the face of freezing temperatures.

Interim customer experience and transformation director, Adam Fairclough, said: “We want to keep our customers on the move during cold weather conditions which is why we have teamed up with other operators and given passengers the option to change their plans to travel with us later in the week.

“We urge anyone planning to use our services to check before they travel in case of any disruption.”

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across various areas in Yorkshire including Leeds, York, Bradford, Sheffield, Doncaster, Harrogate, Hull and Scarborough.

The snow and ice may bring disruption to travel services and there is a possibility of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces as well as power cuts.

Met Office chief meteorologist, Andy Page, said: “We have issued yellow warnings for snow and ice as cold weather moves in from the north.

“This brings snow showers and some ice to parts of Scotland on Sunday night, and then the potential for a spell of snow to lead to disruption to some transport routes across a central swathe of the UK on Tuesday morning.