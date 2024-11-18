An amber cold-health alert has been issued by the UK Health Security Agency across Yorkshire as snow and ice is set to reach Leeds, York, Sheffield and Bradford.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has announced the forecast weather is likely to cause significant impacts across health and social care services.

Snow is set to affect a large parts of Northern England from Monday, November 18, 2024 and a Cold Health Alert is in effect from 10am on November 18 to 6pm on November 23.

According to the UKHSA, a rise in deaths is likely, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions and we may also see impacts on younger age groups.

There is also likely an increase in demand for health services, temperatures inside places such as hospitals, care homes, and clinics may drop below the levels recommended for assessing health risks and challenges may occur keeping indoor temperatures at the recommended leading 18C to more risk to vulnerable people.

There may also be staffing issues due external factors such as travel delays and other sectors starting to observe impacts such as transport and energy.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for various areas in Yorkshire including Leeds, York, Sheffield and Bradford and a spell of snow may bring disruption during Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Possible travel delays may occur on roads, possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel, a chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces may also occur as well as power cuts and bus and train service disruptions.

Met Office chief meteorologist, Andy Page, said: “We have issued yellow warnings for snow and ice as cold weather moves in from the north.

“This brings snow showers and some ice to parts of Scotland on Sunday night, and then the potential for a spell of snow to lead to disruption to some transport routes across a central swathe of the UK on Tuesday morning.