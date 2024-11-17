An Arctic blast is set to bring the first chills of winter to Yorkshire in the coming days, with almost the entire county told to prepare for snow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is a yellow warning for snow and ice in northern Scotland from 4pm on Sunday until 11am on Monday - but the weather will then start working its way south into Yorkshire.

The warning, which runs from 7pm on Monday to 10am on Tuesday, covers much of southern Scotland and north-east England, parts of Yorkshire, and parts of north-west England, including Lancashire and Cumbria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Met Office meteorologist Ellie Glaiyser, in an online forecast, said it may be “quite a chilly start to the day” for many on Sunday and plenty of showers are set to hit, particularly across northern parts of Scotland in the afternoon.

She said: “Brighter spells across the very far south of England could see people enjoying a “quite pleasant” 11 or 12C in areas where there is sunshine and light winds.

But clouds, particularly across Northern Ireland, and northerly winds in Scotland mean afternoon temperatures are not set to reach much above 4-5C.

By Monday there is a risk of some sleet and snow that could be disruptive, the forecaster says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Glaiyser said that with temperatures forecast to drop to zero “if not just below, particularly in some rural spots”, particularly in the north there could be “quite a hard frost likely on Monday morning, and this could lead to some icy stretches”.

She urged travellers to “take care during Monday morning’s rush hour”.

The sleet and snow is most likely to be falling over any high ground.

Snow could fall across large areas of Yorkshire next week

She added: “We could perhaps see up to 20 centimetres of snow across the Pennines and at lower levels it will mostly be falling as rain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is still a very small chance that we could see some sleet and snow perhaps causing some disruption during Monday afternoon to lower levels, but for the most part that sleet and snow (is) remaining over the high ground for parts of Scotland.”

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has also issued a cold health alert covering the Midlands and North of England from Sunday morning through to Thursday.