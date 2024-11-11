Snow in Yorkshire: Best photos show various areas in the region including the Yorkshire Dales look like a winter wonderland covered in snow over the last 10 years

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 11th Nov 2024, 11:45 BST
Yorkshire often looks like a winter wonderland when it is blanketed with snow - here are some of the best photos taken during some extreme weather over the last 10 years.

Over the years Yorkshire has seen its fair share of snow during the winter and when it is not disrupting traffic, education and day to day life, it can be beautiful to look at.

Not all snowy events have been a walk in the park, some have been so severe there have been major injuries to residents, which is why it is important to take care when out in the snow.

We have picked out some of the most picturesque snow pictures across the last 10 years where people have gone for a winter stroll with their dog, sledging and snowboarding.

Tourists visit Castle Howard as the snow blanketed northern England in February 2018.

1. Castle Howard

Tourists visit Castle Howard as the snow blanketed northern England in February 2018. Photo: Anthony Devlin / AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Ingleborough (right), a mountain in the Yorkshire Dales, covered with snow as seen from near the village of Ingleton in January 2014.

2. Ingleborough

Ingleborough (right), a mountain in the Yorkshire Dales, covered with snow as seen from near the village of Ingleton in January 2014. Photo: Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
A man walked along the snow-covered towpath of the Huddersfield Narrow Canal in the village of Marsden in January 2015.

3. Huddersfield Narrow Canal

A man walked along the snow-covered towpath of the Huddersfield Narrow Canal in the village of Marsden in January 2015. Photo: Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Malham Tarn in the snow, looking south, Malham in 2018.

4. Malham Tarn

Malham Tarn in the snow, looking south, Malham in 2018. Photo: Historic England Archive / Heritage Images via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:YorkshireYorkshire Dales
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice