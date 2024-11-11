Over the years Yorkshire has seen its fair share of snow during the winter and when it is not disrupting traffic, education and day to day life, it can be beautiful to look at.

Not all snowy events have been a walk in the park, some have been so severe there have been major injuries to residents, which is why it is important to take care when out in the snow.

We have picked out some of the most picturesque snow pictures across the last 10 years where people have gone for a winter stroll with their dog, sledging and snowboarding.

1 . Castle Howard Tourists visit Castle Howard as the snow blanketed northern England in February 2018. Photo: Anthony Devlin / AFP via Getty Images

2 . Ingleborough Ingleborough (right), a mountain in the Yorkshire Dales, covered with snow as seen from near the village of Ingleton in January 2014. Photo: Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images

3 . Huddersfield Narrow Canal A man walked along the snow-covered towpath of the Huddersfield Narrow Canal in the village of Marsden in January 2015. Photo: Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images