Watch fascinating time-lapse footage showing Hull's Princes Quay bridge being installed

This incredible time-lapse video shows a 60 metre long footbridge being installed over a busy dual carriageway with pinpoint precision.

The £12 million Princes Quay bridge, which weighs 150 tonnes, was wheeled through the streets of Hull city centre overnight and put in place by specialist teams of Highways England operatives.

A screengrab of the video showing the Princes Quay bridge being installed. Credit: Highways England

Dramatic footage shows the bridge being strategically delivered and installed to its final position by engineers, who completed the job 15 hours ahead of schedule.

It is part of a major scheme to improve pedestrian access and connect key sites in the East Yorkshire city.

The installing of the bridge was the culmination of years of planning by Highways England, who closed the road and moved street furniture to make space for the painstaking manoeuvre.

When it opens next Spring the bridge, which will have a new name when it's complete, will enable pedestrians and cyclists to cross over the busy A63 road.

The bridge, which is covered by a curving steel canopy, will also have sheltered viewing balconies at each end to create a space for people to view of the city and its waterfront.

Highways England project manager Tom Peckitt said: "It is fantastic to see the bridge in place and for members of the public to now see it in position.

"Our team worked exceptionally hard throughout the weekend to move the street furniture, prepare the route and position the bridge by wheeling it to its final destination.

"The team worked throughout the night after the installation to reopen the A63 15 hours ahead of schedule.

"Now the bridge is installed we will now focus on the remaining work we need to do to complete the bridge which will include installing the ramps and steps, and completing the marina platform and landscaping.

"We want to thank people for their support while we carried out this work and for their patience while we finish constructing the bridge."

The bridge was manoeuvred into place overnight on November 2. It is part of a major investment scheme to regenerate the port city's waterfront.

Highways England say the bridge will improve access for pedestrians, cyclists and disabled users over the A63.

As part of the bridge construction there will also be new landscaped public areas at both sides of the dual carriageway.

Work began in the autumn of 2018 and is expected to be complete next spring.