WATCH: Car fire causes major delays for commuters with all emergency services on scene

WATCH: Stanningley Bypass car fire causes major delays on Monday afternoon
A car fire has caused major delays in Leeds on Monday.
The incident is believed to have taken place shortly before 12pm on July 21.
Dramatic footage shared with the Yorkshire Post shows smoke and flames billowing from the wreckage of the car.
It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the incident.
The AA reported huge queues from 12pm to 2pm as emergency services dealt with the fire, with the road closed for this period.
The AA stated: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to vehicle fire on A647 Stanningley Bypass Eastbound between B6155 Richardshaw Lane and Swinnow Road.”
Single file traffic is now passing the scene.
More to follow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.