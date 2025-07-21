WATCH: Car fire causes major delays for commuters with all emergency services on scene

A car fire has caused major delays in Leeds on Monday.

The incident is believed to have taken place shortly before 12pm on July 21.

Dramatic footage shared with the Yorkshire Post shows smoke and flames billowing from the wreckage of the car.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the incident.

The AA reported huge queues from 12pm to 2pm as emergency services dealt with the fire, with the road closed for this period.

The AA stated: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to vehicle fire on A647 Stanningley Bypass Eastbound between B6155 Richardshaw Lane and Swinnow Road.”

Single file traffic is now passing the scene.