'We need more trains not less': Yorkshire commuters react to Northern’s 'more reliable' reduced timetable

A member of staff at Leeds station said that the new timetable will mean more reliable trains on offer, just less services.

But Jess, 22, who hasn’t been able to see her fiancé in three months as a result of train cancellations, said that she isn’t hopeful.

“I’ve already had three trains cancelled this morning,” said the student who was at Leeds station this morning (May 16) with the new timetable coming into effect yesterday (May 16).

Sue Ball, 61, from Leeds

Jess said that it’s been a “real struggle” recently, because normally she could use the trains to access family members in Yorkshire from university.

She doesn’t agree with Northern’s optimism when it comes to fewer but better services.

“The trains are busy enough. We need more of them not less.

“For the past month and a bit, it’s been a real struggle. It’s effecting a lot of people and a lot of family and friends unfortunately,” said Jess.

Jess, 22

Those missing out on services in Yorkshire include the commuter routes between Leeds/Bradford and Ilkley and Leeds - Harrogate - York will also endure reductions in services. Plus the Esk Valley Line between Middlesbrough and Whitby, is losing three trains per day and seeing two replaced by buses.

However Northern has confirmed extra trains will run on the Yorkshire Coast Line between Hull, Beverley Bridlington, Driffield and Scarborough and there will be additional capacity on the tourist-heavy Settle to Carlisle route through the Yorkshire Dales in the summer.

Northern chief operating officer Tricia Williams said: "On the majority of routes, Northern will maintain service levels established in December last year and some routes will see increased seat capacity and service uplifts.

“We’ve made decisions about our timetables based on the levels of resource we have available and prioritising the routes with the highest customer demand, and which support the region’s economic growth.”

But commuter Sue Ball, 61, from Leeds, said that it’s not easy working in the north due to the lack of public transport available.

“I think for the amount of money we pay, they should invest dramatically in northern public services and transport.”

Sue who has just started going back into projects which need regular train travel, said: “There’s no certainty which is difficult when you’re regularly commuting.”

Here are the changes to Yorkshire routes:

- Increased seat capacity on the Settle and Carlisle line

- A small number of services removed on the Whitby - Middlesbrough line

- Additional services added between Darlington and Saltburn

- Significant uplift on Yorkshire Wolds Coast line, between Bridlington and Hull

- A small number of services have been removed on the following routes:

- Ilkley - Leeds / Bradford

- Skipton - Leeds / Bradford

A small number of services have been removed on the following routes:

- York - Harrogate - Leeds

- Hull - Leeds - Halifax

- Leeds - Sheffield - Nottingham