York and North Yorkshire to become rural bus franchising trailblazer

This legislation hopes to end the risk of routes being scrapped at short notice, something which has become commonplace across West Yorkshire in recent years.

It will tighten the requirement for cancelling routes, particularly if they will leave elderly and disabled people cut off and isolated.

Local leaders will be given the powers to identify services which are deemed socially necessary, which will have even stricter rules around removal.

Roads and Buses Minister Simon Lightwood told The Yorkshire Post: “I think it speaks volumes that when this Government came into being, that buses were right at the top of that agenda as one of the most popular forms of public transport in the country.

“We’re backing buses, not just with the investment but with the legislation that’s now in place.

“That will help us to protect those really vital routes and put passengers first, putting them back at the centre of our transport system.”

The Wakefield representative said: “As a West Yorkshire MP I know what challenges there have been with buses, particularly in our rural areas, which is where I think this bill comes into its own.

Simon Lightwood, MP for Wakefield and Rothwell.

“There is a socially necessary local services part of the bill, which essentially adds extra protections around significant changes or cancellations to services.”

It has also seen York and North Yorkshire become a pilot for bus franchising in countryside and coastal areas.

Franchising allows mayors and councils to set the routes and fares, and decide on the contracts offered to bus companies.

It has been incredibly successful in Greater Manchester, seeing a 10 per cent rise in journeys, however there are still questions as to how it will work in a rural area.

York and North Yorkshire Mayor David Skaith said: “It’s key that we’ve got this pilot as transport, and particularly bus operators, has never really been done very well in an area outside of the core city region.

David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire. Credit: YNYCA | YNYCA

“We need to showcase how you deliver improved bus connectivity across an area which isn’t just urban but also rural and coastal.

“Communities like mine and my towns shouldn’t be ignored and left behind because they’re not those city areas.”

The bill received royal assent amid the publication of a report by the Public Affairs Committee which found a significant drop in elderly and disabled people using buses.

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, PAC chair, said: “We are now 12 years into what feels like a softly-softly approach from the government to reforming its overall bus funding landscape.

“There is much to welcome in the government's ambitions for improved bus services, but vague aspirations do not amount to a clear strategy.

“Only a clear vision from the centre - and, for councils, guidance on differing models of running services and proper accountability - can arrest further decline across the country.

“This Committee will also continue to push Government for plans on how to reflect the additional challenges in funding for rural areas.”

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “With the passing of the landmark Bus Services Act into law this week, better buses are on the way.

“We’re putting power back in the hands of local authorities to ensure passengers, including disabled and elderly people, are at the heart of more reliable and dependable services, and increasing protections to prevent routes being scrapped at short notice.