Yorkshire likely to get key upgrades with Northern Powerhouse Rail despite delay

Details of the long-promised high-speed network to connect the North’s great cities across the Pennines were expected to be unveiled at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool next week by the Chancellor, Rachel Reeves.

However, this announcement has now been pushed back, with Government sources insisting it will happen before the Autumn Budget.

Sir Keir Starmer said this week that he remains “absolutely committed to Northern Powerhouse Rail”.

“I want to get it right,” he told ITV Calendar, “We saw with HS2 what happens when a government doesn't take time to get it right.

“So this is about taking the time to get this right. It's not deviating from the commitment.”

The high-speed line, originally due to run between Liverpool and Hull via Leeds and Sheffield, was first touted by George Osborne.

Work had been due to start on the project between Liverpool and Manchester as part of HS2’s northern leg, however that was axed by Rishi Sunak.

The Chancellor Rachel Reeves revealed in the Spending Review at the start of June that Labour was committed to NPR, and it was widely expected that more detail would follow in the 10-Year Industrial Strategy that same month.

However, no announcement was made, with an understanding that full details would then be unveiled in Liverpool at the Labour Party Conference.

It is understood that most of the outstanding issues are on the west side of the Pennines.

Around £1.5bn was set aside in the Spending Review to start scoping work for NPR, with plans likely to be built around the Transpennine Route Upgrade.

Despite the delay, Yorkshire sources insisted they were “optimistic” about the region getting several major improvements to the rail network.

“We have a good relationship with the Department for Transport and are feeling quietly confident,” one told this paper.

In particular, West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin has been pushing for a new through-station at Bradford, which would be connected up to the rest of the line.

Ms Brabin and South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard have also called for the electrification of the route between Leeds and Sheffield.

Both these projects were included in a Yorkshire rail plan, submitted to the Government by Lord Blunkett.

The former Home Secretary said: “It’s time for the government to back Yorkshire by committing the level of rail investment our region has missed out on for far too long.”

Mr Coppard said the mayors had been assured by Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander that she was “personally committed” to NPR.

“I want to see them get that right, but I want to see it happen quickly,” he said.

“When they do come out with that plan, I want to see it is ambitious for the future and it has absolutely got South Yorkshire at its heart.”

Writing in The Yorkshire Post, Northern Powerhouse Partnership chief executive Henri Murison said NPR “should have been in the Chancellor's speech on Monday”.

“Northern Powerhouse Rail is also overwhelmingly popular nationally, not just here in the North,” he said.