The Sheffield Mutual Sheffield Half Marathon will return to the city this weekend and road closures will be enforced ahead and during the event - here are the locations and dates.

Thousands of runners will be heading to Sheffield on Sunday, March 23, 2025, for the return of South Yorkshire’s biggest running event, the Sheffield Mutual Sheffield Half Marathon.

Inspiring runners and athletes alike will be taking part in an event famous for its mile-long climb up Ringinglow Road.

Participants will be able to observe the stunning views across the Peak District as the route will take them from the city centre to Arundel Gate. The race will begin at 9.30am.

The event is organised by the not-for-profit company, Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, and the organisers are informing runners, spectators, residents, businesses and visitors that a number of road closures and restrictions will be in place to make sure all those taking part are safe.

The event will require the closure of roads and road junctions as well as the suspension of a number of Traffic Regulation Orders between 4am and 4pm on Sunday, March 23.

The event will also require a number of parking suspensions around Ecclesall Road/Dore from 8.30pm on Saturday, March 22 to 1.30pm on Sunday, March 23 and around the city centre (including Norfolk and Surrey Street) from 8.30pm on Saturday, March 22 to 4pm on Sunday, March 23.

The road closures will be enforced at 4am for: Arundel Gate, Norfolk Street, Surrey Street, Charles Street and Union Street to facilitate the start/finish area build and these will re-open for Furnival Gate, Charter Row, Ecclesall Road, Ecclesall Road South, Knowle Lane, Ringinglow Road, Sheephill Road, Hathersage Road, Brickhouse Lane, Cross Lane, Causeway Head Road, Rushley Road and Limb Lane.

The final closures on route will be re-opened for 1.45pm and closures will be re-opened on a rolling basis.

Operations director at Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, Tristan Batley-Kyle, said: “We are delighted to welcome participants of all abilities to take on the Sheffield Mutual Sheffield Half Marathon.

“Starting and finishing on Arundel Gate, the infamous route showcases the very best of Sheffield. From city centre landmarks, Ecclesall Road and the Peak District, participants are able to run through the very best of the city and outer countryside.

“Unfortunately, with an event of this size, a certain amount of disruption is unavoidable and we would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused.

“We will work extremely hard to ensure that the road closures are lifted as soon as possible.