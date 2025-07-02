Yorkshire railway: Harrogate man becomes youngest train driver at Wensleydale Railway on 21st birthday
Wensleydale Railway has announced that a 21-year-old member of its staff has qualified as train driver on their heritage railway.
Oliver Kirkby, from Harrogate, passed his driver training at the beginning of June, the same day as his 21st birthday, and is now qualified to drive the railway’s class 142 and class 143 diesel multiple unit passenger trains.
Mr Kirkby is studying computer science at York St John University and started working for the railway in 2023 as guard and progressed to become a signaller and operations administrator. He also helps with rolling stock maintenance and began his driver training in 2024.
He said: “I love railways and to celebrate my 21st birthday by becoming a train driver is a dream come true.
“I really appreciate all the support and encouragement that I have received from my railway colleagues to make this possible.
“My family celebrations included a delicious lemon cake from Bettys of Harrogate, so I’ve had the perfect birthday!”
Mr Kirkby joins fellow Harrogate resident and long-term volunteer Sue Threadgold who became a qualified driver in 2023.
Ms Threadgold is Wensleydale Railway’s first female train driver, and she became the railway’s first female train guard in 2018.
Mr Kirkby also follows in the footsteps of colleague George Stephens from Darlington, who passed his driver training in April this year. He was also 21 years old when he qualified as a driver.
Engineering and operations manager at Wensleydale Railway, Robert Cooper-Williamson, said: “It’s very important that we develop the younger generation and ensure that they have the skills needed to help keep the heritage railway sector going into the future.
“It’s great to see Oliver’s hard work and determination pay off, and what an incredible achievement to become a qualified driver on his 21st birthday.
“I’m very proud of him, and his colleague George, both of whom are only 21 years old and have made excellent progress at our railway.”
