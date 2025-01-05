A Leeds man got out of his car to help push stranded drivers on the M1 and M62 motorways before his flight from Manchester Airport which was delayed by nearly two hours due to the heavy snow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor Duckworth, from Garforth, Leeds, was on his way to Manchester Airport for a trip to Budapest on January 5, 2025, with his girlfriend, Jodie Christman, when there was a disruption on the M1 and M62 due to the snow.

He could see that cars were stranded and one had spun around, so he quickly got out of his car and gave their cars a push.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite getting to the airport on time, their flight was delayed by nearly two hours as their plane took off at 12.54pm on January 5, 2025.

Taylor Duckworth helped push a car facing the wrong way on the M1. (Pic credit: Jodie Christman)

“My daughter Jodie Christman and her boyfriend Taylor Duckworth on their way to catch a flight to Budapest from Manchester Airport,” Elaine Christman told The Yorkshire Post.

“The snow got so bad that Taylor, a true Yorkshire man in his shorts, helped other less fortunate drivers out by giving them a push to let them get on their way.

“Thankfully they are in a 4x4 van, so the snow isn't a problem for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He said he was very surprised to see so many people not helping the stranded drivers and they were just queuing up behind them.

Taylor Duckworth pushing a car on the M62. (Pic credit: Jodie Christman)

“He got out to help as he wouldn't want anyone in his family to be stuck like that and nobody help them. Once he started helping the stuck drivers, more people came to help.”

The drivers were thankful for his help.

“There was a young lad in the car that had spun and both drivers were extremely grateful for his help,” Ms Christman

“At the time, it was very snowy and slippery underfoot, he said his 4x4 van came in handy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thankfully they got to Manchester airport in time, but it was absolutely rammed as people from 5am flights were only just boarding and they had been waiting over 4 hours.

“Thankfully Jodie and Taylor's flight was [nearly two hours] delayed, so they managed to board their plane.