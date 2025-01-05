Yorkshire snow: TransPennine Express urges customers not to travel on certain routes going through Leeds and York amid heavy snowfall - here is what to do if you have bought tickets
TransPennine Express (TPE) customers are being urged not to travel on the following routes on January 5, 2025: Manchester Airport - Glasgow Central and Edinburgh via Preston and Manchester Airport - Leeds - York and Newcastle.
This is a result of no bus replacement services being able to run for the planned engineering work due to the heavy snowfall which severely impacts roads and has led to the suspension of bus operations across the Pennines and North West.
For all other routes across the TPE network customers are advised to delay their journeys until later on today and should be prepared for major disruption and possible postponement of journeys.
What should I do if I bought train tickets?
Customers with tickets across the affected routes can defer their journeys, and any tickets already purchased for travel today will be valid on Monday, January 6, 2025 or a full refund can be obtained at the TransPennine Express refund page on the website.
Major projects and TRU director for TPE, Chris Nutton, said: “We are urging anyone today across the affected routes to defer their travel or claim a refund.
“As the Met Office predicted, snowfall of up to 40cm has impacted our network and the logistics behind it, such as the highways accessing our maintenance depots.
“We are working hard with our colleagues at Network Rail to restore services as quickly as possible.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.