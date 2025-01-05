TransPennine Express has urged customers not to travel on some routes today (January 5) that go through Leeds and York following the heavy snow - here is what to do with your train tickets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TransPennine Express (TPE) customers are being urged not to travel on the following routes on January 5, 2025: Manchester Airport - Glasgow Central and Edinburgh via Preston and Manchester Airport - Leeds - York and Newcastle.

This is a result of no bus replacement services being able to run for the planned engineering work due to the heavy snowfall which severely impacts roads and has led to the suspension of bus operations across the Pennines and North West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For all other routes across the TPE network customers are advised to delay their journeys until later on today and should be prepared for major disruption and possible postponement of journeys.

A TransPennine Express Nova 1 train. (Pic credit: TransPennine Express)

What should I do if I bought train tickets?

Customers with tickets across the affected routes can defer their journeys, and any tickets already purchased for travel today will be valid on Monday, January 6, 2025 or a full refund can be obtained at the TransPennine Express refund page on the website.

Major projects and TRU director for TPE, Chris Nutton, said: “We are urging anyone today across the affected routes to defer their travel or claim a refund.

“As the Met Office predicted, snowfall of up to 40cm has impacted our network and the logistics behind it, such as the highways accessing our maintenance depots.