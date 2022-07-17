UK heatwave: Health bosses fear record breaking temperatures could cause deaths

The Met Office has issued its first red weather warning for exceptional heat, which will be in place today and tomorrow

The Met Office has issued its first red weather warning for exceptional heat, which will be in place on Monday and Tuesday, and said the unprecedented temperature rise is linked to climate change.

People in Leeds, Doncaster and other areas of Yorkshire have been told to prepare for temperatures of up to 38°C on Tuesday, when it is due to reach 40°C in London, and expect widespread travel disruption.

The current record high temperature in the UK is 38.7°C, which was reached at Cambridge Botanic Garden in July 2019.

Ministers held a virtual emergency Cobra meeting on Saturday after meteorologists warned the heatwave could put lives at risk and the UK Health Security Agency has declared a national emergency, after it raised the heat health warning to Level 4.

It stated: “At this level, illness and death may occur among the fit and healthy, and not just in high-risk groups.

“Look out for others, especially older people, young children and babies and those with underlying health conditions.”

The Government has promised additional support for ambulance services, such as more call handlers and extra working hours.

But Tracy Nicholls, chief executive of the College of Paramedics, has warned the “ferocious” heat could “end in people’s deaths”.

“We’re just not set up for that sort of heat in this country,” she added.

While Lord Victor Adebowale, Chairman of the NHS Confederation, said ambulance crews will be “really pushed” to deal with a surge in demand.

“My members are pretty stretched at the moment. Ambulances are operating at their peak, the waiting times for ambulances are now getting longer,” he told Times Radio.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said people should enjoy the sunshine but also take precautions.

“Obviously there is some common sense practical advice we are talking about – stay hydrated, stay out of the sun at the hottest times, wear sun cream – those sorts of things,” he told Sky News.

“We ought to enjoy the sunshine and actually we ought to be resilient enough through some of the pressures it will place.”

More than 20 train operating companies, including Transpennine Express and Northern, have told passengers they should only make essential journeys as speed restrictions, introduced to prevent tracks from buckling in the heat, will result in delays and cancellations.

Kathryn O’Brien, Operations Director for TransPennine Express, said: “This is likely to be some of the hottest weather we’ve ever seen, and it’s really important that anyone making an essential journey is prepared and brings water and sunscreen along with them.

“Journeys will take longer than usual, and further disruption is likely. Anyone using our services on Monday and Tuesday should check before they travel and allow plenty of extra time.”

The AA has meanwhile warned of roads melting and tyres bursting this week during the heatwave.

Some local authorities have sent out the gritters to put sand on roads to try to prevent the road surface from melting.

Edmund King, AA president, said: “The extreme temperatures could be dangerous if you breakdown or get stuck in congestion. Ensure you have enough fuel or electric charge to keep your air-conditioning running.

“The heatwave could cause considerable problems for many older vehicles without air-conditioning or recent servicing, with both the car and occupants over-heating. Driving outside the hottest part of the day is advisable.

“Carry plenty of water – at least one litre per person travelling.”

Police forces across the country are urging people to refrain from jumping into lakes, rivers and reservoirs to cool off during the heatwave, following a series of drownings in recent years.

It comes after West Yorkshire Police officers found the body of a 50-year-old-man in Ardsley Reservoir, near Wakefield, after he went missing at around 5.30pm on Saturday.