North Yorkshire businesses affected by the wildfires over the past couple of weeks have been coming out in force to support the farmers and firefighters tackling the blaze.

The Hare & Hounds, in Hawsker, have been providing North Yorkshire Fire Service with fish and chips and refreshments.

Lauren Smith from The Hare & Hounds said: “We haven't done anything compared to what our farmers and emergency services are doing right now, we are not doing anything for publicity, we are just a community helping each other out where we can.

“We've fed some of the fire service yesterday and my husband has been up delivering drinks and food last night, and this morning to all the guys working all hours.

“The biggest help you guys could provide us with right now is putting the word out there to get the farmers some fuel for running the tankers of water, as they are running out of resources, and fast.”

The fire has been described as one of the most difficult emergency services have been dealing with.

Hideout restaurant in Scarborough has also been providing firefighters with food and drink.

The restaurant said on its Facebook page: “The fires on the North Yorkshire Moors are frightening, with crews battling day and night and some families sadly having to leave their homes.

“We took a late-night run of pizzas and pop to the Malton crew as a small thank you for the huge job they’re doing.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected and massive respect to all the firefighters and emergency services keeping people safe.”