BBC licence fee: Netflix users could be forced to pay for TV licence - even if they don’t watch live TV
- The Government is considering ways to fund the BBC after its current charter ends.
- The latest deal runs until December 31 2027 and discussions for the next one are underway.
- Viewers who only use streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ don’t currently need to pay the licence fee - but that could soon change.
A radical shake-up of the licence fee could see streaming-only viewers forced to pay for one - even if they don’t watch live TV. The Government is considering plans for the future of funding the BBC once the current charter runs out at the end of 2027.
Under the current rules, if UK residents only watch shows and movies on Netflix, Disney+ or other platforms they are not required to pay for a TV licence. But Bloomberg reports that ministers are considering extending the fee to these viewers - in a bid to find further funding for the Beeb.
It is part of wider discussions on the future of funding for the public broadcaster - which has included potentially ending the licence fee and replacing it with a tax. The cost of the licence fee is set to rise in April 2025 - with further increases expected in 2026 and 2027.
Do you need a licence fee to watch Netflix?
If you only use streaming services to watch TV at home - like Netflix, Prime Video or Disney+ - you currently don’t have to pay the licence fee. Even if you use ITVX or Channel 4 to watch shows on demand, you currently don’t have to have paid the TV licence.
The exception to this being if you watch anything live on a streaming service. For example, if you watch the WWE live on Netflix or the weekly Champions League match on Prime Video.
In those scenarios you do need to be covered by the licence fee.
Government considers making streaming-only viewers pay for a TV licence
However, under radical plans being considered by officials, the licence fee could be extended to streaming-only viewers. Meaning even if viewers don’t watch live TV, they could still have to pay - as a way to increase funding for the BBC.
The current charter for the public broadcaster runs out on December 31 2027 and discussions for the future of funding it are underway. Extending the licence fee to streaming-only viewers is just one of the schemes being considered.
Anonymous sources familiar with the discussions told Bloomberg that the Prime Minister's office, the Treasury, and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) are discussing a list of options.
Other options include allowing the BBC to show adverts - which would be a massive change to the viewing experience on the public broadcaster. While a tax for streaming service is also being considered.
Find out if you could be eligible for a free TV licence - or a concession. See what other ‘radical’ plans have been considered for the future of the licence fee.
