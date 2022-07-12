Fire crews from across West Yorkshire responded to the large grass fire in East Ardsley, Leeds, at approximately 7.45pm on Monday night.

The blaze took place on Royston Hill, and the video shows people calmly walking in the field in front of the fire and thick black plumes of smoke billow into the sky.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters successfully put out the blaze, with four hose reels used for damping down.

The fire in East Ardsley