Fire crews from across West Yorkshire responded to the large grass fire in East Ardsley, Leeds, at approximately 7.45pm on Monday night.
The blaze took place on Royston Hill, and the video shows people calmly walking in the field in front of the fire and thick black plumes of smoke billow into the sky.
Firefighters successfully put out the blaze, with four hose reels used for damping down.
There were a number of fires in Yorkshire overnight as a heatwave gripped the region, including an enormous farm crop blaze in Ripon.The Met Office has issued an amber warning for 'extreme heat' in Yorkshire next weekend, with temperatures expected to rise up to 32 C.