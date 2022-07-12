East Ardsley fire: Footage shows massive grass fire in Yorkshire village as region bakes in heatwave

A large patch of grass in Leeds caught on fire on Monday night (July 11) as a heatwave gripped the UK.

By Caroline Howley
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 9:42 am

Fire crews from across West Yorkshire responded to the large grass fire in East Ardsley, Leeds, at approximately 7.45pm on Monday night.

The blaze took place on Royston Hill, and the video shows people calmly walking in the field in front of the fire and thick black plumes of smoke billow into the sky.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Firefighters successfully put out the blaze, with four hose reels used for damping down.

The fire in East Ardsley

There were a number of fires in Yorkshire overnight as a heatwave gripped the region, including an enormous farm crop blaze in Ripon.The Met Office has issued an amber warning for 'extreme heat' in Yorkshire next weekend, with temperatures expected to rise up to 32 C.

YorkshireLeedsWest YorkshireMet Office