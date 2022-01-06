The low temperature reading came as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for ice and snow across parts of Yorkshire between 10am on Thursday, January 6, and 6pm Friday, January 7.
Blustery conditions will make the temperatures feel colder for many throughout Thursday as air from the Canadian Arctic sweeps across the UK, Met Office spokesman Richard Miles said.
Thursday’s snow in the north will be followed by blustery showers, with another chilly night expected.
Snow could accumulate on higher ground in the north overnight, Mr Miles said.
Friday will see a repeat of the wintry conditions in the north, with snow or sleet followed by sunshine.
The weekend weather was expected to remain unsettled, with milder spells, as a spiralling area of low pressure brings changeable weather conditions to the UK.