Yorkshire is set to be battered by Storm Gladys, bringing with it heavy rain and high winds once again.

Around 140 homes are expected to be at risk of flooding in York today.

Three storms have battered the nation over the past week, including Storm Eunice which left 1.4 million households without electricity – some for up to 72 hours, with just under 30,000 still without power.

Storm Franklin is set to batter Yorkshire once again

The Environment Agency has urged communities in parts of the West Midlands and the north of England, especially those along River Severn, to be prepared for significant flooding until Wednesday following high rainfall from Storm Franklin.

A total of 40 flood warnings were in place in Yorkshire as of 7am this morning (Feb 22), with a further 32 flood alerts in place across the county.