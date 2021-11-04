National Park ranger takes incredible photograph of Northern Lights over the Yorkshire Dales

The Northern Lights have been photographed over the Yorkshire Dales.

By Grace Newton
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 5:40 pm

National Park Authority ranger Callum Stott took this incredible image of the aurora borealis over the hills - cementing the area's Dark Skies status.

A 'solar flare' and plasma release from the sun colliding with the Earth's atmosphere means the aurora is visible at lower latitudes than usual - it is normally seen close to the Arctic.

The Northern Lights over the Yorkshire Dales

However, it was expected to be most visible in Scotland due to clearer conditions, so Callum's capture of the display was a surprise as cloudier weather had been forecast in Yorkshire on Wednesday night.

The Northern Lights could be visible in Yorkshire again tonight from around 9pm.

