National Park ranger takes incredible photograph of Northern Lights over the Yorkshire Dales

National Park Authority ranger Callum Stott took this incredible image of the aurora borealis over the hills - cementing the area's Dark Skies status.
A 'solar flare' and plasma release from the sun colliding with the Earth's atmosphere means the aurora is visible at lower latitudes than usual - it is normally seen close to the Arctic.
However, it was expected to be most visible in Scotland due to clearer conditions, so Callum's capture of the display was a surprise as cloudier weather had been forecast in Yorkshire on Wednesday night.
The Northern Lights could be visible in Yorkshire again tonight from around 9pm.