Snow in Yorkshire: Amber weather warning for snow and ice issued across parts of the Yorkshire coast including Whitby and parts of North Yorkshire including Northallerton and North York Moors
Wintry showers will lead to ice forming on untreated surfaces during Tuesday evening (November 28) and overnight into Wednesday and Thursday morning (November 29 and 30).
According to weather service The Met Office, snow will start to accumulate, especially away from windward coasts, with 1-3cm possible. These are likely to fall onto frozen surfaces allowing icy patches to form. Showers will also fall as snow inland, with possibly up to 2cm in areas, with maybe as much as 5cm over high ground.
Parts of the Yorkshire coast and North Yorkshire will be affected from 5pm on Tuesday, November 28 to 11am on Wednesday, November 29 and again from 5pm on Wednesday to 11am on Thursday, November 30.
Residents living in Whitby, Redcar, Saltburn, Sandsend, Hinderwell, Northallerton and the North York Moors can expect icy patches and snow which may lead to hazardous conditions this evening and overnight into tomorrow and Thursday morning.
This is what to expect this week: some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, possibly some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths and some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.
Significant impacts are probable across the health and social care sector due to forecast weather conditions, including: observed increase in mortality across the population, particularly in the 65+ age group or those with certain underlying health conditions, but impacts may also be seen in younger age groups.
Increased demand for remote health care services are likely. Internal temperatures in care settings, for example hospitals, care homes and primary care settings, may fall below recommended threshold for clinical risk assessment.
Maintaining indoor temperatures at recommended 18C may become challenging for some, resulting in increased risk of vulnerable people. Staffing issues may occur due to external factors, for example travel delays, and other sectors may start to observe impacts, for example transport and energy.
The Amber Cold-Health Alert has been issued for Yorkshire between 6pm today (November 28) and 12pm on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.
A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Snow is a consistent theme for the Yorkshire forecast for the next few days as snow showers continue to feed in from the North Sea.
“There may be some modest accumulations on lower ground but the higher totals will be confined to those areas of much higher elevation, especially areas like the North York Moors.”