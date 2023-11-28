The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for snow and ice across the Yorkshire Coast including Whitby and North Yorkshire.

Wintry showers will lead to ice forming on untreated surfaces during Tuesday evening (November 28) and overnight into Wednesday and Thursday morning (November 29 and 30).

According to weather service The Met Office, snow will start to accumulate, especially away from windward coasts, with 1-3cm possible. These are likely to fall onto frozen surfaces allowing icy patches to form. Showers will also fall as snow inland, with possibly up to 2cm in areas, with maybe as much as 5cm over high ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parts of the Yorkshire coast and North Yorkshire will be affected from 5pm on Tuesday, November 28 to 11am on Wednesday, November 29 and again from 5pm on Wednesday to 11am on Thursday, November 30.

North York Moors National Park covered in snow. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Residents living in Whitby, Redcar, Saltburn, Sandsend, Hinderwell, Northallerton and the North York Moors can expect icy patches and snow which may lead to hazardous conditions this evening and overnight into tomorrow and Thursday morning.

This is what to expect this week: some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, possibly some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths and some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

Significant impacts are probable across the health and social care sector due to forecast weather conditions, including: observed increase in mortality across the population, particularly in the 65+ age group or those with certain underlying health conditions, but impacts may also be seen in younger age groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Increased demand for remote health care services are likely. Internal temperatures in care settings, for example hospitals, care homes and primary care settings, may fall below recommended threshold for clinical risk assessment.

Maintaining indoor temperatures at recommended 18C may become challenging for some, resulting in increased risk of vulnerable people. Staffing issues may occur due to external factors, for example travel delays, and other sectors may start to observe impacts, for example transport and energy.

The Amber Cold-Health Alert has been issued for Yorkshire between 6pm today (November 28) and 12pm on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Snow is a consistent theme for the Yorkshire forecast for the next few days as snow showers continue to feed in from the North Sea.