Snow in Yorkshire: Stunning photos show Ogden Water in Calderdale blanketed with snow including covered trees and a frozen lake as man takes his dog for a walk
A Yorkshire resident was out walking his dog at Ogden Water in Calderdale when he took these stunning photos.
Glynn Beck, who was out walking his dog, Milo, has captured some beautiful shots of the country park owned by Yorkshire Water in Halifax. One shows Milo rolling around in the snow, another shows a stunning landscape view of the park and the beautiful frozen lake.
The snow in Yorkshire has caused massive disruption to transport services and an amber weather warning has been issued for parts of the region.
Here are some of the best photos taken at Ogden Water.