News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Snow in Yorkshire: Stunning photos show Ogden Water in Calderdale blanketed with snow including covered trees and a frozen lake as man takes his dog for a walk

A Yorkshire resident was out walking his dog at Ogden Water in Calderdale when he took these stunning photos.

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
1 hour ago

Glynn Beck, who was out walking his dog, Milo, has captured some beautiful shots of the country park owned by Yorkshire Water in Halifax. One shows Milo rolling around in the snow, another shows a stunning landscape view of the park and the beautiful frozen lake.

The snow in Yorkshire has caused massive disruption to transport services and an amber weather warning has been issued for parts of the region.

Here are some of the best photos taken at Ogden Water.

A close up of snowflakes that landed on plants.

1. Snow at Ogden Water

A close up of snowflakes that landed on plants.

Photo: Glynn Beck

Photo Sales
The entrance of Odgen Water.

2. Snow at Ogden Water

The entrance of Odgen Water.

Photo: Glynn Beck

Photo Sales
Glynn's dog Milo rolling around in the snow.

3. Snow at Ogden Water

Glynn's dog Milo rolling around in the snow.

Photo: Glynn Beck

Photo Sales
A view of the park covered in snow.

4. Snow at Ogden Water

A view of the park covered in snow.

Photo: Glynn Beck

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Ogden WaterYorkshireCalderdaleYorkshire WaterHalifax