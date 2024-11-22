Heavy snow and rain will spread across Yorkshire this weekend and the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning.

Heavy snow on Saturday, November 23, followed by a rapid thaw and resulting rain on Saturday night, may cause some disruption, according to the Met Office.

There will be outbreaks of rain spread across the North East region on Saturday, following a spell of snow across parts of northern England and Scotland.

While the snow will become rapidly constricted to higher elevations over time, there is also the chance of a transient period of snow to low levels in some areas, with potentially as much as 5-10cm accumulating in areas especially the Vale of York, before turning back to rain.

A flock of sheep near Worton, in Wensleydale in the Yorkshire Dales take refuge from snow. | James Hardisty

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain and snow across Yorkshire and will be in place from 4am on Saturday (November 23) to 9am on Sunday (November 24).

Temporary snow accumulations of 10-20cm are possible on ground above 150m, with perhaps as much as 20-40cm above 300m.

Alongside strengthening winds, difficult driving conditions are a possibility, especially over higher level routes, with possibly some interruptions to power supplies. In addition, the rapid thaw of lying snow as milder air arrives, with maybe an additional 20-40mm of rain in some upland areas during Saturday night, will lead to a greater likelihood of rainfall impacts later in the period.

Yorkshire locals can expect a small chance of power cuts that may occur and other services, including mobile phone coverage which may be affected.

A commuter clears his car in Beeston, Leeds after heavy snowfall hit Yorkshire again overnight. | Tony Johnson

There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off, a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

Where flooding takes place, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services, spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

There is also a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

The Met Office issues the weather warnings as storm Bert is set to bring a ‘multi-hazard event’ to the UK following a cold snap.

Snow in Haworth

The Met Office spokesman, Oli Claydon, said: “We’re looking at strong winds, some high snowfall accumulation, heavy rain, all in various different parts of the UK.

“So it’s quite a complex weather set-up for the weekend. Generally speaking, it’s a very unsettled weekend of weather ahead.

“Because of the different nature of the weather across the UK, people really need to have an idea of what the forecast is for them specifically.

“Further south it’s wind and rain, further north it’s snow then rain and wind. So it really depends on where you are in the UK. Keep on top of the forecast for your area, and prepare as necessary.