Storm Corrie: Second storm set to hit Yorkshire as weather warning issued for high winds

The Met Office confirmed this weekend that the period of strong winds heading for the UK has been named Storm Corrie.

The agency issued a yellow weather warning for the storm, which covers Yorkshire and runs into Monday afternoon. The storm is set to affect Scotland the most - where an amber weather warning has been issued.

The Met Office said: "Storm Corrie follows a separate area of low pressure, named Storm Malik by the Danish Meteorological Institute, that brought strong winds across the northern half of the UK through Saturday.

A white van parked on Calverley Cutting, Apperley Bridge, Bradford, totally destroyed by a fallen tree from Storm Malik.

"Inland gusts could reach 60-70mph, the highest winds are expected over the northern half of Scotland, north of the Central Belt. Amber and Yellow severe weather warnings for wind are in force."

The weather forecast for Yorkshire from The Met Office says: "Winds increasing further as Storm Corrie arrives with gales developing in exposure. Rain clearing to showers with cloud breaks developing. Gales becoming severe in the early hours of Monday morning before decreasing slowly. Showers turning wintry across the Pennines.

"Monday will be bright with sunshine. Coastal gales decreasing by afternoon. Chance of a shower, mainly in the afternoon. Clouding over with some rain arriving later in the day."

The rest of the week is set to still be windy, with the occasional shower but mostly dry days.

The yellow weather warning means residents should expect:

- Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible and some roads and bridges may close

- Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

- Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto susceptible sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

- Some damage to buildings and trees, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen