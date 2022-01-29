Storm Malik: Chainsaw-wielding local hero to the rescue as trees block roads across Yorkshire in 60mph winds

Updates from North Yorkshire Police officer Sergent Paul Cording on Saturday morning detailed at least three incidences of trees blocking roads in the county.

Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal, near Ripon, has closed to visitors for the day due to the risk of falling trees and the estate's Parkrun event is cancelled.

One lane of the A1608 at North Stainley was blocked until the local resident's intervention, and trees have also fallen across the B6161 between Beckwithshaw and Penny Pot and on Wetherby Road in Harrogate.

A fallen tree on the B6161 at Beckwithshaw

In West Yorkshire, Per Lane in Halifax is blocked by unspecified debris.

The Ouse Bridge between Goole and Howden is closed due to high winds.

Sergeant Cording said: "The A6108 at Lightwater Valley is fully re-opened thanks to some sterling work from a local resident and his trusty chainsaw."