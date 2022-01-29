LiveStorm Malik in Yorkshire: Live updates on road closures, fallen trees and other incidents as 60mph winds predicted

Storm Malik has made landfall in Yorkshire.

By Grace Newton
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 8:33 am
Storm Arwen damage at Snaizeholme in the Yorkshire Dales in November

Our live blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest weather-related incidents and disruptions.

Storm Malik in Yorkshire

Last updated: Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 10:50

Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 10:50

Looking further north and Tynemouth near Newcastle is getting a real battering!

Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 10:34

Wind speeds from weather stations in the Dales and North York Moors

Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 10:33

Bus diversion due to fallen tree in Pool-in-Wharfedale

Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 10:32

Terrible tree damage at Chapel Allerton Park in north Leeds

Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 10:01

Trees down in Hebden Bridge

Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 09:49

B6161 in North Yorkshire cleared of fallen tree

Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 09:48

Fallen tree in Bradford

Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 09:47

Parts of Harewood House grounds closed

Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 09:24

80mph gusts recorded in the Yorkshire Dales this morning

Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 09:17

Loudest winds EVER in Leeds?

This man thinks so!

Yorkshire