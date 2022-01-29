Our live blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest weather-related incidents and disruptions.
Storm Malik in Yorkshire
Last updated: Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 10:50
Looking further north and Tynemouth near Newcastle is getting a real battering!
Wind speeds from weather stations in the Dales and North York Moors
Bus diversion due to fallen tree in Pool-in-Wharfedale
Terrible tree damage at Chapel Allerton Park in north Leeds
Trees down in Hebden Bridge
B6161 in North Yorkshire cleared of fallen tree
Fallen tree in Bradford
Parts of Harewood House grounds closed
80mph gusts recorded in the Yorkshire Dales this morning
Loudest winds EVER in Leeds?
This man thinks so!
