Strong winds of up to 90mph brought by Storm Dudley could pose a danger to life on Wednesday (February 16), forecasters have warned.
The Met Office has issued an amber warning for “very strong and disruptive” winds which could cause widespread chaos, including a “good chance” of power cuts and disruption to transport services.
The warning says: “Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.”
The warning is in place from 4pm until midnight and covers a large belt across the middle of the UK, including regions North Yorkshire, the East Riding, and York.
Last updated: Wednesday, 16 February, 2022, 08:32
Countless rail services in and out of Leeds cancelled
Countless rail services in and out of Leeds have been cancelled this morning following damage caused by the high winds of Storm Dudley.
LNER tweeted: "Due to damage to overhead electric wires between Doncaster and Leeds, services are subject to delays and cancellations." All LNER London Kings Cross trains in and out of Leeds have been cancelled through till lunchtime.
Elsewhere Northern Rail confirmed: "Due to damage to the overhead electric wires between Leeds and Wakefield Westgate the line is blocked."
Services running through these stations will be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes.
A replacement Leeds to Wakefield Westgate Road replacement bus service has been requested.
Northern have confirmed that a ticket acceptance is now in place with CrossCountry services running between Leeds and Sheffield.
Multi-vehicle collision on A64 eastbound stops traffic with delays of 40 minutes
The A64 eastbound between the A1036 (Dringhouses) and A19 (Fulford) near York, traffic has been temporarily stopped due to a multi-vehicle collision, National Highways: Yorkshire has warned. It reported at 8.15am that there was 5.4 miles of congestion, causing delays of 40 minutes above usual journey times.
Storm Dudley: All the driving routes ‘of particular concern'
There is a particularly high risk that high-sided vehicles and other 'vulnerable' vehicles such as caravans and motorbikes could be blown over on the following sections of roads, National Highways warned.
If you're intending on travelling on any of the below routes during Wednesday evening, please plan ahead and check your route before setting off.
- A628 Woodhead Pass
- M62 J23-J25 Huddersfield to Brighouse
- M62 J31-J32 Normanton to Pontefract
- M62 J35a-J36 Rawcliffe Bridge, M18 interchange to J36 Goole
- M62 J36-J37 River Ouse / Ouse Bridge
- A1(M) J47-J49 Between A59 Knaresborough and A168 Dishforth
- A1(M) J58-J65 Between A1 and Washington at J65
- A66 Between M6 J40 - A1 (Scotch Corner)
- A19 Hylton Bridge over River Wear
- A19 Tees Viaduct
- A19 Leven Viaduct
- A69 Between M6 and A1
- A15 Humber Bridge
- M58 J1 Kirkby
- M6 J20-J21 Thelwall Viaduct
- M6 J26-J27 M58 to Standish
- M6 J36-J45 Through Cumbria
- M60 J10-J12 Barton Bridge through to M62
- M60 J16-J17 Pendlebury and Kersley to Prestwich and Whitefield
- M62 J18 - J27 Between Manchester and Leeds
- M61 J4-J5 Westhoughton
- M61 J9 / M65 J1 Interchange
- A56 Between M65 and A680 at Edenfield
- M65 J3-J4 Withnell and Blackburn Interchanges
- A69 Between A1 and M6
A15 Humber Bridge closed in both directions to high sided vehicles due to strong winds
The A15 Humber Bridge is closed in both directions, to high sided and vulnerable vehicles, due to strong winds, National Highways has warned.
These restrictions apply to all vehicles with a height of 6ft 9 inches and higher, vehicles towing and to motorcycles.
Traffic wishing to use the northbound A15 should head west on the A180 on to the M180. At the end of this motorway join the M18 north and at the end of that motorway take the M62 eastbound and then on to the A63 eastbound.
For southbound traffic follow the above route in reverse: A63 west, M62 west and exit at J35 on to the M18 south. Exit at J5 and take the M180 eastbound and continue to the A180.
M1 traffic: Drivers on Yorkshire motorway warned over high winds as Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice set to hit
National Highways has named routes around Yorkshire as being among those of particular concern as the UK braces for the arrival of Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice.
The agency is advising drivers to take care and be prepared for strong gales after the Met Office issued a series of weather warnings for the days ahead.
Motorists, particularly those driving high-sided HGVs, caravans and motorcycles, are advised to check the weather and driving conditions before setting out on journeys.