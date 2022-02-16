The A15 Humber Bridge is closed in both directions, to high sided and vulnerable vehicles, due to strong winds, National Highways has warned.

These restrictions apply to all vehicles with a height of 6ft 9 inches and higher, vehicles towing and to motorcycles.

Traffic wishing to use the northbound A15 should head west on the A180 on to the M180. At the end of this motorway join the M18 north and at the end of that motorway take the M62 eastbound and then on to the A63 eastbound.